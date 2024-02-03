Spiers Media 002

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting set of events see them start to dob each other in, in an attempt to stop what is inevitably coming for all of them. Accountability of the highest order. Treason has been committed and is now demonstrated as to have its source in the Federal Executive Council sine the Great Seal of Australia 1973.
When the crooks start to turn on each other, you know its about to sink.