"So lest any of you wonder, the first COVID shot was called the hepatitis B vaccine. What vaccine-AIDS is, and don't call it V-AIDS, Zev Zelenko called it vaccine AIDS. Vaccine AIDS is COVID-19 and I write in italics there: Unintended consequences of three decades of liability-free vaccine.

So everything they're calling vaccines are not and so now we've got an explosion of chronic diseases.



And every one of those asterisks is associated with a COVID shot and I mean HPV vaccine. That's where the first gain of function, HIV..., again, synthetic manufactured, monkey, mouse, pieces of human everything you see in the COVID shots, all of them, the HPV vaccine, injected at birth, and breast cancer, autism...



There's no such thing as autoimmunity, you don’t attack yourself. We are poisoned with underlying conditions that go back three generations, as disease X was all about poisoning our X chromosome, the On-Off switch of our genes, our own god-given endogenous virome protects.



Oh yeah, Disease X was about XMRV. Xeno, foreign, mouse, monkey, manufactured tissue injected.



And here's the explosion. We saw it then, we see it now. Hey, we heal it now!"



