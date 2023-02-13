California Financials For February 2023, CA State Hides Fees In Utility Bills, Info On Election Fraud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New California reports on the financial situation of California as of February 2023 and a news report reveal's that California state is hiding fees in utility bills for consumers that are costing two and three times more than normal and some people are even paying a few times more than that. And more information is spoken about on election fraud in California.