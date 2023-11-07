© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine take the oath to Russia and will now serve in the Russian Armed Forces.
Fighters of the First Battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, consisting of former Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, swore allegiance to Russia before being sent to the front lines.
"We pledge allegiance to the Russian people, but without betraying the Ukrainian people — we always stand with them because we are brothers," one of the fighters stated.