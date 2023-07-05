4th of July Hammerhead Shark on Pensacola Beach

News story: Hammerhead shark spotted in shallow Florida waters send swimmers fleeinghttps://nypost.com/2023/07/04/sharks-in-shallow-florida-waters-send-swimmers-fleeing/

WE can't enjoy the beaches... so THEY can't. NOT "a summer of FUN"... but a summer of PAIN, TORTURE, TRAUMA and SUFFERING!"

That shark was 'Possessed' by Our CONSCIOUSNESS! We are VERY upset.

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.