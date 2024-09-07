Stay Strong..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
· Critics: Encountered online, trying to disprove scripture.
· Sovereignty of God: Recognized despite critics.
· Psalm 2: God's response to critics; God laughs and remains sovereign.
· Belief: Confidence in the truth of Jesus Christ and the Bible.
· Spiritual vs. Physical Worlds: Belief in both; Scriptures affirm this.
· Unity: Jesus prayed for unity among believers as a witness to the world.
· Satan: Described as crafty, trying to exploit weaknesses and hinder God's work.·Protection: Importance of spiritual vigilance and strength in the Lord.
· Christian Identity: Believers are children of God, distinct from worldly behaviors.