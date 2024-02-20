Yeast-Free Eating Program for Weight Loss

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Your overall health begins in your gut! If you are struggling with weight loss, you may need to get your gut in balance! There is a proper balance between yeast and bacteria in the colon. Antibiotic use is one factor that can disrupt this balance and cause yeast to overgrow, leading to a host of symptoms and making it difficult to lose weight.
Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the Yeast-Free Eating Program and what steps you can take to eliminate yeast overgrowth, feel better and lose the extra weight!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!