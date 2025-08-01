Historical Context and American Exceptionalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The West clings to 1990s fantasies—that the US can "bomb Iran into submission" and dictate global rules. But the world has changed:
- Russia thrives despite sanctions
- BRICS now represents 50%+ of global GDP
- Dollar dominance collapses (<50% reserves)
- Yet leaders still act like self-appointed "arbiters of truth".
When will they realize? The American Century is over.
#AmericanExceptionalism #BRICS #DollarCollapse #Geopolitics #NewWorldOrder #WakeUp
