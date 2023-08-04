AI-Powered Cannabis Marketing Tools: How to Get Ahead of the Curve

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this AI-powered era, cannabis marketing is experiencing a transformative revolution.
AI-generated content is becoming the future of engagement, allowing brands to create personalized and captivating campaigns. This integration of AI and marketing is reshaping the cannabis landscape, propelling businesses to reach new highs in success and connecting with a broader audience.
AI-driven marketing strategies are enabling data-driven decision-making, optimizing SEO efforts, and automating various aspects of advertising, content creation, and social media campaigns.
With AI’s efficiencies like predictive analytics- cannabis marketers can stay ahead of the competition, understanding customer preferences, and driving better targeting.
Summary
00:00 - Intro
02:28 - Simone’s experience w/ AI
05:09 - Challenges of AI
06:04 - AI marketing examples
07:20 - AI Hallucinations
07:50 - Prompt Writing
09:28 - 4 Co-Founders @Springbig
11:36 - Sam’s experience w/ AI
13:25 - Automated marketing examples
17:17 - AI versus reality
18:11 - Prompt engineering
19:10 - AI as an innovative catalyst
20:11 - AI & social media
23:30 - Networking with AI online
26:08 - AI’s Idiocracy moment
29:40 - AI & data
32:28 - The future of AI
35:46 - Crystal Ball Prediction
38:04 - Outro
Guests:
Sam Harris: Co-Founder of springbig
Sam Harris is one of the four Co-Founders of springbig, a leading customer loyalty and marketing automation solution.
Sam has created over 90% of springbig's current features including their automations tool, reporting tools, and campaigns, contributed to building their products which have helped grow springbig to a near 50 million user reach and created products that no other marketing communications or marketing loyalty platform has in this industry.
https://lnkd.in/g2AqaZPH
Simone Cimiluca-Radzins:
Simone Cimiluca-Radzins is a CPA and cannabis tax expert with over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is the founder and CEO of Be With Simone, a consulting firm that provides tax and compliance services to the cannabis industry.
Simone is a valuable asset to the cannabis industry. She is a knowledgeable and experienced tax expert who is committed to providing her clients with the highest quality services. Simone is also a passionate advocate for the cannabis industry, and she is always looking for ways to help businesses in the industry succeed.
https://lnkd.in/gitJE8gi
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1,164 The #TalkingHedge...
Your Favorite Business Podcast.
Covering business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
