11 Girls still missing: Search Intensifies for Missing Girls as Texas Flood Deaths Climb - News9 footage
Search efforts are ramping up in Texas as teams tirelessly comb flooded areas for several missing girls in the wake of devastating flash floods. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise, underscoring the disaster’s growing human cost.

Rescue crews are facing challenging terrain and dangerous water levels, with hopes fading by the hour. Families and officials remain on edge, demanding swift action. Our report brings you the latest from the ground—live visuals, search operation updates, and emotional reactions from the community.

Adding:

Trump announces signing 'MAJOR DISASTER DECLARATION' for Kerr County, Texas 

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114807229661271194

Site of devastating floods that have killed at least 51

'To ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need'

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114806881411557795

