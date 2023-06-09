Anbaric - The Deceived - New Rock Release 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Floating in fear, every day
We will make sure you have to payNo way to clean your bloody hands
We figured out your evil plans
Mindfuck time
It’s mindfuck time
We are mad, We believed
You screwed us all. The deceived
Twisting our minds, to put us down
In misinformation we slowly drown
We are mad, We believed
You screwed us all, The deceived