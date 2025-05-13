BrightLearn - Polyphenols Prevention and Treatment of Human Disease by Ronald Ross Watson, Victor Preedy and Sherma Zibadi

The book "Polyphenols: Prevention and Treatment of Human Disease" by Ronald Ross Watson, Victor Preedy and Sherma Zibadi delves into the extensive health benefits of polyphenols, a diverse group of phytochemicals found in fruits, vegetables, herbs and beverages like wine and tea. This second edition, featuring 60% new topics and extensively revised content, explores the latest research on these compounds, which are known for their antioxidant properties and ability to neutralize free radicals. The book highlights polyphenols' role in combating heart disease, citing the "French Paradox" and the benefits of resveratrol in red wine and cranberry juice in improving cardiovascular health. It also examines their potential in cancer prevention and treatment, showcasing resveratrol's ability to inhibit cancer cell growth and induce apoptosis. Additionally, the book discusses polyphenols' anti-inflammatory properties, their impact on immune function and arthritis and their role in modulating gut microbiota to promote digestive health. It further explores their benefits for skin health, diabetes and neurodegenerative diseases. Despite the challenges in bioavailability and optimal dosage, the book underscores the promising future of polyphenol research, particularly in enhancing their efficacy through nanotechnology. Overall, the book emphasizes the potential of polyphenols as a natural and versatile approach to promoting health and preventing disease, encouraging the incorporation of polyphenol-rich foods into daily diets.





