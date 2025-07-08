CTP (20250726 S3E110) AI with Cameron BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3E110) AI's Existential Threat and Who Pays When AI Steals Our Ideas?
• Congress is ignoring critical updates needed for copyright laws in the age of AI
• AI acts as an advanced search engine that aggregates information without attribution
• Users may be liable for plagiarism when using AI-generated content without proper citation
• Our society is becoming "post-literate" with declining attention spans and less engagement with complex ideas