Stay Safe and Informed This Travel Season ✈️

Traveling during the holidays? Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself:

1️⃣ Facial Recognition: Airports are photographing travelers for databases. You can opt out—don’t give away your privacy easily.

2️⃣ BYO Water: Skip buying overpriced, unhealthy bottled water. Bring a tumbler with filtered or spring water. TSA will test it, and you’re good to go!

3️⃣ Dodge Radiation: Full-body scanners bombard you with harmful radiation. Opt for a pat-down instead and avoid long-term health risks.

4️⃣ Grounding Matters: Once you land, take time to ground and recalibrate. It helps with travel fatigue and counteracts radiation exposure.

Radiation from scanners, devices, and towers isn’t harmless. Learn the facts—the U.S. Navy’s 4,500 studies from 1971 expose the dangers. Protect yourself and your loved ones.

