We are identified with CHRIST in His death.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #33; Looking into Romans chapter 6, we can see the Old Sin Nature was nailed to the cross of Jesus Christ and that we share everything with HIM! The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, ensures our own eternal security, we become solidified in union with Christ at salvation. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!