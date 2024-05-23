Vanilla Millet Pudding



Ingredients:

-2/3 cup HRS Organic Millet

-1 + 1/3 cup water (to cook millet)

-1 pinch HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground





-1/3 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashew (soaked)

-1 + 1/4 cup water

-3 Tbsp. HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

-4 Tbsp. HRS Organic Date Sugar

-1/2 tsp. GB Organic Vanilla Bean Powder





Instructions:

1. Cook the millet in water and let it cool.

2. Blend the cooked millet and the rest of the ingredients together until smooth and creamy

3. Pour the pudding into a container, and chill before serving.

4. Optional: add your favorite fruit toppings with the pudding!