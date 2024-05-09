BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Self-Replicating Nanobots Found in both the Vaxxed and UnVaxxed | Greg Reese
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
911 views • 12 months ago

For decades, Ray Kurzweil has been an unofficial spokesman for the trans-humanist movement. And in 2008 he said that humans would become infused with nano-robots which would vastly improve the human body.

“If you go out even to 2045, that's only, you know, four decades from now, most of our intelligence, of our civil... of our human civilization will be non-biological. We're going to put this inside our bodies and brains. So we're going to become machines, but not... and if you say that people go, well I'm going to become a machine, because they're thinking of machines as we knew them from the 19th century, which were much lesser than humans. And machines today are still lesser than humans. I'm talking about a new type of machine that's actually greater, more subtle, more supple, more intelligent, more creative, more beautiful than humans.”
~  Ray Kurzweil

https://reesereport.com/#donate

Mirrored - Greg Reese


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
transhumanismgreg reeseray kurzweil
