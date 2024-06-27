BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Solomon's Gold Series - Part 4: The Algum Mystery. Can You Say Narra?
TheGodCulture
TheGodCulture
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 10 months ago

What tree does the Algum wood Solomon used to build the pillars and terraces of the temple which he brought from Ophir? The answer may surprise you. Scholars do not know but there is a wood that fits perfectly. In fact, was this same wood also used to construct Noah's ark? In this segment, we will provide a string of evidence that proves the Algum wood used for the temple is, in fact, the Narra Tree and we believe we have uncovered historic resources that show that this may have also been the wood used to build Noah's ark as Noah lived in ancient Havilah before the flood which became Ophir after the flood and is known today as the Philippines.


Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally: https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast

(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)


Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture

Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture


For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:


OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.org

Keywords
shebatarshishophiralgumalmugnarra
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy