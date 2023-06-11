No Rule of Law requires People’s Reset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We the people are responsible for government.Prov 21:3
To do justice and judgment is more acceptable to the LORD than sacrifice.
Isaiah 59:4
None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity.
Eze 33:6
But if the watchman see the sword come, and blow not the trumpet, and the people be not warned; if the sword come, and take any person from among them, he is taken away in his iniquity; but his blood will I require at the watchman's hand.
www.hudok.info A permanent injunction & “Right to Contract” has been legally & lawfully established for all Americans.