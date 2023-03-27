5G NANO BOTS AND FREQUENCY! - CONNECT THE DOTS BEFORE THEY KILL YOU IN DROVES! FRANKENTEC WILL DIE

5G IS A BLACK OPS MILITARY SONIC DEW OR A WEAPON OF MASS DESTRUCTION! CONTRACTED OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO THE UN THEN AIMED AT YOU WITH YOUR GOVERNMENTS KNOWLEDGE BUT NO LIABILITY AS THEY JUST DENY ANY INVOLVEMENT - NOTHING TO SEE OR HEAR! ITS ALL PATENTED

LOOK IT UP GOOD PEOPLE.

MADE ONLY TO DEPOPULATE! 5G IS A KILLER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!