The Actual Differences In Government Between A Republic And A Democracy Are Explained

Paul Preston of New California explains what a democracy is compared to what a republic is and why a republican form of government is good and why a democratic government is bad. A republic is not synonymous with democracy and the United States should never be referred to as a democracy or a democratic government or a democratic republic government because it is only supposed to be a republican form of government as the U.S. Constitution states and it is always to be a republic. Never refer to America or our government as a democracy, say instead our republic or our American republic or the people's republic of America.

The United States Constitution was created to have a republican form of government and it guarantees that every state of the union is to have a republican form of government.

However some states have fallen into a dictatorship and a tyranny such as the state of California because of democracy and a slow takeover by democratic means which is why there is a new state movement for a New California State which is now quickly coming about and will greatly effect the state and the whole nation in a very good way. New California as well as old California will soon have a republican form of government and the people will be happy and free.

