The Actual Differences In Government Between A Republic And A Democracy Are Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Preston of New California explains what a democracy is compared to what a republic is and why a republican form of government is good and why a democratic government is bad. A republic is not synonymous with democracy and the United States should never be referred to as a democracy or a democratic government or a democratic republic government because it is only supposed to be a republican form of government as the U.S. Constitution states and it is always to be a republic. Never refer to America or our government as a democracy, say instead our republic or our American republic or the people's republic of America.
The United States Constitution was created to have a republican form of government and it guarantees that every state of the union is to have a republican form of government.
However some states have fallen into a dictatorship and a tyranny such as the state of California because of democracy and a slow takeover by democratic means which is why there is a new state movement for a New California State which is now quickly coming about and will greatly effect the state and the whole nation in a very good way. New California as well as old California will soon have a republican form of government and the people will be happy and free.
Join the New California State movement here ---> https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state
Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/republic-vs-democracy
.