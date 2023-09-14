REVELATION REDPILL EP29: Avoiding Theological Pitfalls Around the Kingdom Message

Cory Gray is back with RRP! Do demonic forces still roam the earth? Is hell real and do people actually go there when they die? Has God's judgment already passed or are we waiting for a future or even imminent judgment on the wicked? Once you realize that the Great Tribulation prophesied by Jesus in Matthew 24 was fulfilled with the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70, many questions will arise that have sent many people down the path to Universalism. We want to avoid those pitfalls and keep on advancing the kingdom of God! Join us tonight for a special episode with Cory Gray as we expose false doctrines and equip you to see God's power and promises manifest fully in your life!Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-29/





Be sure to check out Cory’s FREE 8 course series of KINGDOM UNIVERSITY! https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GeNkBWrb--k-GQINbdDEXwio9epzm8Xk





Connect with Dr. Jason & Kingdom Healing Community- natural health, wellness and Kingdom questions: https://www.kingdomhealingcommunity.com/





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.