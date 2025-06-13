The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends (1993, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends is a platformer developed by Imagineering and published by Absolute Entertainment. It was only released in North America. The game also came out for SNES. The game is not the same of the NES and Game Boy games of the same name.
Rocky and Bullwinkle must save the newly opened Bocky and Bullwinkle Museum, as Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale have stolen some priceless artifacts from the museum.