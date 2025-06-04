IT'S NONE OF YOUR SCHABUSINESS 💀🪣 IF I HAVE A HEAD IN A BUCKET❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Wisconsin woman will spend life in prison after a gruesome slaying that stunned even the most-seasoned investigators. What began as a night of foreplay ended with a young man strangled, decapitated and dismembered—his head left in a bucket and the rest of his body scattered. In chilling interviews obtained by Midwest Crime, 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness reveals every horrifying step she took that night, admitting that she "liked it."
00:00 - Intro & Background
00:42 - First 911 Call
02:07 - Officers Arrive
03:50 - Heading Downstairs
04:40 - 'That's Real, Right?'
05:28 - Identifying the Victim
05:46 - Finding Taylor
07:06 - 'Blood on Your Hands'
07:28 - Clearing the Apartment
08:50 - Taylor is Arrested
09:20 - First Interview Starts
10:45 - 'Where's the Rest?'
11:20 - 'I Was Cuddling It'
16:25 - Shocking Confessions
17:53 - How Did You Do It?
24:07 - 'I Liked It'
27:36 - Second Interview
31:07 - 'What Should Happen?'
32:31 - Trial, Verdict & Aftermath
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thZ2Fn3PPSU
Taylor Schabusiness Laughs as Judge Rules on Jury Seeing Images of Lover's Head In Bucket
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7Hdxgibcrs&pp=ygUbc2NoYWJ1c2luZXNzIGhlYWQgaW4gYnVja2V0