BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hundreds of thousands of illegal voters removed from the register
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
92 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
293 views • 8 months ago

Oklahoma State officials just announced that they have removed 450,000 ineligible names from the voter rolls.

"Oklahoma ensures only eligible voters participate in elections in part by following voter list maintenance procedures provided in state law. Since January 1, 2021, Oklahoma election officials have removed 97,065 deceased voters, 143,682 voters who moved out-of-state, 5,607 felons, 14,993 duplicate registrations, and 194,962 inactive voters who were canceled during the address verification process."

Inflated voter rolls are ingredients of fraud. All you need to cheat in an election are ineligible names, universal mail-in voting, no chain of custody on ballots, and vulnerable voting machines. And don't forget a little bit of corruption on the side. Oklahoma is a red state with 4 million people in it. Numbers like these can easily flip it from deep red to blue overnight. If this is happening there, you can only imagine the problem is 100x worse in other US States.

Keywords
electionfraudvotersremovedoklahoma
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy