9/11 Firehouse [2013]
37 views • 7 months ago

Also known as "Firehouse Ground Zero", this docu tells the story of "10 House" (the closest station to the WTC) and its members who were among the first to respond on 9/11.


-------


"We were in an area that was secure. Most buildings were made of concrete and steel. They had a lot of fire suppression and sprinkler systems, so we didn't go on a lot of fire calls. So we took a lot of ribbing from other fire departments that we were a slow house, that we weren't really a very busy house. We always had pride in ourselves, so we'd always just say "yeah well we'll see you at the big one, we'll catch you at the big one" - Ladder 10 driver, John Morabito

