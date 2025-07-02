© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Running Pattaya Beach is similar to running around Hoan Kiem Lake Hanoi and I'd say it's for runners one of the 10 things you should do before you die. Actually you're running right along the beachfront one side is the sand and the other side is the road and you're running on the footpath which is quite wide and well paved. Bit rough in places but still good but what struck me is no one is running you got this beautiful beach and no one runs it, there are people doing exercises at the end but nothing serious.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FGQMFZ26