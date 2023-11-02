James O'Keefe, OMG | On the trail of FAKE POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS: WINRED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group, James O'Keefe: Donations to WinRed, the Republican counterpart to Act Blue, don't add up: The top donor in NJ says she did not give $154k to WinRed, despite what FEC data says. "I can't imagine that I did that. That's like impossible."
The FEC says she donated over 10,000 times, but she told us she only gives a few bucks to WinRed a couple times a month.
Retirees reportedly are giving hundreds of thousands a year in tiny amounts. OMG looks for answers.
