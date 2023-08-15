US Forces Combat in Niger is a Nightmare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What are the goals and history of US military intervention in Niger? The first time most Americans heard of US operations in the west african country was when a group of US Army Special Forces were ambushed during a patrol on October 5th, 2017. The ambush near the village of Tongo Tongo was the deadliest incident for US forces in Africa since the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu. As a result the American public was both confused and outraged at the lack of information about US military missions on the African continent.