⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 June 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 31st, 110th mechanised brigades, 113rd, 120th, 125th territorial defence brigades near Volchansk, Beliy Kolodez, Veseloye, Visokaya Yaruga, Zhovtnevoye, and Tsirkuny (Kharkov region).

Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade, 101st Guard Brigade of the General Staff, and 13rd National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured personnel carriers, seven motor vehicles, one German-made 155-mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 21st and 67th mechanised brigades near Borovaya (Kharkov region), Ivanovka, Kolodezi, and Novoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 155 Ukrainian troops, two armoured personnel carriers, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 54th, 92nd mechanised brigades, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Verkhnekamenskoye, Elizavetovka, Konstantinovka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 640 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer.

One Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and two AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 71st Jaeger Brigade, 23rd, 28th mechanised brigades, 109th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 2st National Guard Brigade near Yevgenovka, Karlovka, Novgorodskoye, and Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 68th Jaeger Brigade, 24th, 47th, 110th, and 118th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 345 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, four 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 58th, 72nd mechanised brigades, 102th and 128th territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye, Neskuchnoye, and Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade, 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region), Mylovoye, Novotyaginka, and Ingulets (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one uncrewed surface vehicle depot, airfield-type landing pad for preparing and launching unmanned aerial vehicles, temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries, as well as manpower and hardware in 127 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down 48 unmanned aerial vehicles, one Neptune anti-ship missiles, and seven U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 610 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 25,177 unmanned aerial vehicles, 527 air defence missile systems, 16,264 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,330 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,124 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,286 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.