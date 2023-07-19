INSIDE AN IRANIAN HEZBOLLAH ATTACK TUNNEL - NORTHERN ISRAEL, with Tom Trento

#DefendTheBorder #SaveLives #TomHoman #SaveAmerica

Tom Trento, Founder/CEO of Defend The Border.org takes you inside a Hezbollah Jihadi terrorist tunnel. Hezbollah is a terrorist Jihadi proxy of Iran working in tandem to destroy western civilization, then transforming it into an Islamic caliphate.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed a cross-border Hezbollah attack tunnel that was discovered running into Israeli territory from Lebanon during this past winter’s Operation Northern Shield, saying it was “the longest and most significant” subterranean passage found in the effort.

The army said the tunnel was dug to a depth of 80 meters (260 feet), was a kilometer (3280 feet) long and penetrated 77 meters (250 feet) into Israeli territory. It began close to the Lebanese village of Ramiya, the IDF said, with an exit close to the Israeli villages of Shtula and Zar’it.

The IDF said the tunnel was equipped with advanced infrastructure for electricity, ventilation and communications systems, and that the passage would have taken years to complete.

“We are neutralizing the flagship tunnel of the Hezbollah terrorist group. This is an attack tunnel,” said Col. Roi Levi, commander of the Baram Regional Brigade, where the passage was found.

The IDF believes that this tunnel — and the five others found this winter — was built with the specific purpose of allowing thousands of Hezbollah terrorists to stage an infiltration attack on military and civilian targets in northern Israel as a surprise opening maneuver in a future war.

Approximately eight years ago, Hezbollah created a special forces unit — known as the Radwan Unit — specifically tasked with crossing into Israel and causing as much mayhem and destruction as possible both for the sake of the destruction itself and for the “symbolism” of having troops carry out attacks inside Israel.

“The IDF has unconcealed and covert [monitoring] equipment. We know the enemy, we are tracking it and we are studying it,” Levi said.

Please donate to Defend The Border here: https://defendtheborder.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!

We need you to share our work with friends and family! This is a movement that we MUST win! There is an invasion on our southern borders!

JOIN US here: https://defendtheborder.org/contact/

Email us: [email protected]

Find more about us here: Website: https://defendtheborder.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/defendtheborder/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DefendBorder

Telegram: https://t.me/dtb_defendtheborder

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defendtheborder/

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@DefendTheBorder

Gab: https://gab.com/DefendTheBorder

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/defendtheborder

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@defendtheborder

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/defendtheborder/

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/defendtheborder/



#DefendTheBorder #SaveLives #BuildTheWall #SaveAmerica #CloseTheBorder #TheUnitedWest #BidenBorderCrisis #EveryStateABorderState #TomHoman #TomTrento #ChrisBurgard #VictorAvila #BorderHasFallen #SaraACarter

