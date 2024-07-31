BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JESUS IS JEWISH JIJ 006 the biblical understanding of The Whole Armor of God
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 9 months ago

We are living in a time of great changes that are coming to the entire world. That MESSIAH spoke about in Mat 24:6-7 where HE speaks about;
Ref. Mat 24:6 "You will be hearing of wars and rumors of wars.…
Ref. Mat 24:7 "For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom
Ref. Mat 24:6 …See that you are not frightened

To not be frightened we must PROPERLY put on the whole armor of GOD.

BUT LISTEN CLOSELY you must understand what this means biblicaly
And that means first we must agree that Jesus is Jewish
That Hebrews 13:8 HE is the same Yesterday, today & forever
Also the FATHER according to Mal 3:6 "For I, YEHOVAH, do not change;

So what is the purpose of GOD scriptural?

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuamessianicstraight truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy