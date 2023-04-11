Tuning and Driving Evonne the Turbodiesel!

I show Evonne's current condition. She's running strong and sounds like abeast, now! I summarize the mechanical modifications that were made and I show how the engine and transmission control units were tuned.

I don't have performance measurements, yet, as the car's electronics are still adapting and I want to stop the intercooler from rubbing on the bumper cover.

