Tuning and Driving Evonne the Turbodiesel!

I show Evonne's current condition. She's running strong and sounds like abeast, now! I summarize the mechanical modifications that were made and I show how the engine and transmission control units were tuned.
I don't have performance measurements, yet, as the car's electronics are still adapting and I want to stop the intercooler from rubbing on the bumper cover.
If you are interested in buying a Stage 2 setup like Evonne has, or if you'd like to pursue a Stage 3 setup at a great price, get in touch with "Mr. T" at ECU Tuning Kaunas:
https://ecutuningkaunas.com/
Subscribe to our Substack, where the most detailed information will be shared on our projects:
https://artofdiesel.substack.com/
Intro and outro music is "Scraped Sick Thing" by Tameloop. See the rest of their content at:
https://linktr.ee/tameloop
