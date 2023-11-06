BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Biblical Cosmology 101" by Pastor Dean Odle
America at War
America at War
59 views • 11/06/2023

An excellent sermon by pastor Dean Odle of Fire and Grace Church


Part of the "SkyFall 2023 Conference"

It's time to stop being deceived folks!

Original video:
Skyfall 2023 - Saturday: Session 7 -
"Biblical Cosmology 101" by Pastor Dean Odle
https://youtu.be/mGvRamSnFYM 

Fire and Grace Church on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FGC 
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@fgchurch


