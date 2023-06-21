CONQUERING NEW TERRITORY 2. SAMUEL CHAPTER 8-9

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel chapter 8-9. David fought against Hadadezer in the extreme north. He also went to the Valley of Salt in the extreme south. When David defeated a country, he took its precious metal objects. He gave them to the Lord (verse 11). David did this to thank the Lord for the battles that David had won. Later, the priests kept these objects in the temple (2 Kings 11:10). King Toi sent presents to King David. He wanted to show David that he was David’s friend, not his enemy. Every country that David defeated had to pay taxes to him. This showed that David ruled them. Also, it made the countries poor. David ruled over all the territory that the fLord had promised to Abraham in Genesis 15:18-19, over 1000 years before. (See also Deuteronomy 11:23-25 and Joshua 1:1-6.)Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au



