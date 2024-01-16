The Next BIBLICAL WAR Is About To Commence! 📖 🇮🇱

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Brother Chad of Watchman on the Wall 88 discusses why we appear to be on the Brink of a nearly 3,000 year old Biblical War Prophecy finding its ultimate fulfillment. He also touches on why this all points to the Rapture happening very soon.

This video also highlights the rebuilding of the 3rd Jewish Temple and how that ties into End Times Bible Prophecy.

Big news buzzing around—something huge is happening in Jerusalem. There has been talk about building the Third Temple, a super important spot for many folks. But hold on, there's a twist! A battle's heating up over the Temple Mount, and scientists found something mind- blowing. So, when will this temple be built? And why does it matter to the world? Stick around as we dive into this video to uncover the details today.

Back in 1969, something shocking happened. A Christian tourist named Dennis Michael Rohan from Australia set fire to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a really important place for Muslims. Why would someone do such a thing to a sacred spot? It all ties back to the idea of building the Third Temple in Israel. This concept has been talked about for centuries, causing discussions and conflicts between Christians and Muslims.

The Third Temple is a big deal, especially for the Jews. If it gets built, it would be their holiest place. But its significance goes even further. According to various prophecies, some believe that building this temple holds the key to the end of an era. People have been waiting for this for a long time, and they're still eager to see when it becomes a reality. The building of the Third Temple is more than just constructing a place; it's connected to the idea that if the Messiah is to come, the Third Temple must be built.

The Psalm 83 War

God, Don't Keep Silent

1{A Song or Psalm of Asaph.} Keep not thou silence, O God: hold not thy peace, and be not still, O God.

2For, lo, thine enemies make a tumult: and they that hate thee have lifted up the head.

3They have taken crafty counsel against thy people, and consulted against thy hidden ones.

4They have said, Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation; that the name of Israel may be no more in remembrance.

5For they have consulted together with one consent: they are confederate against thee:

