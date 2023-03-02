MRNA IN BIOWEAPON SHOTS IS FOREVER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby Show
March 1, 2023
Reverse Transcriptase enzyme engineered the lab made MRNA in the bioweapon shots to get into your DNA and it was also designed to last into future generations, protected from breaking down. What can we do about it? Molecular biologist, Dr. Daniel Nagase brings the evidence to STOP TAKING THESE SHOTS! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.
