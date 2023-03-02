Dr. Jane Ruby Show





March 1, 2023





Reverse Transcriptase enzyme engineered the lab made MRNA in the bioweapon shots to get into your DNA and it was also designed to last into future generations, protected from breaking down. What can we do about it? Molecular biologist, Dr. Daniel Nagase brings the evidence to STOP TAKING THESE SHOTS! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Direct Donations: Dr. Jane Ruby, 4371 Northlake Blvd, Suite 188, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

TRIAD Aer https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

Dr. Jane Merch!! https://drjanemerch.creator-spring.com/listing/dr-jane-was-right

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/

Malone Lawsuit: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/L19088.1

For the sequence of Line 1

https://gsrs.ncats.nih.gov/ginas/app/beta/substances/EPK39PL4R4

For the Moderna mRNA sequence

https://drugs.ncats.io/drug/5085ZFP6SJ#names

For the Pfizer mRNA sequence





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bep9s-mrna-in-bioweapon-shots-is-forever.html