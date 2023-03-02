BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MRNA IN BIOWEAPON SHOTS IS FOREVER
High Hopes
3282 followers
723 views • 03/02/2023

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


March 1, 2023


Reverse Transcriptase enzyme engineered the lab made MRNA in the bioweapon shots to get into your DNA and it was also designed to last into future generations, protected from breaking down. What can we do about it? Molecular biologist, Dr. Daniel Nagase brings the evidence to STOP TAKING THESE SHOTS! This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/L19088.1

For the sequence of Line 1

https://gsrs.ncats.nih.gov/ginas/app/beta/substances/EPK39PL4R4

For the Moderna mRNA sequence

https://drugs.ncats.io/drug/5085ZFP6SJ#names

For the Pfizer mRNA sequence


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2bep9s-mrna-in-bioweapon-shots-is-forever.html

Keywords
healthvaccinemedicineevidencednabioweaponfuture generationsjabshotinoculationinjectionreverse transcriptasetruth in medicinemrnamolecular biologistdr jane rubydr rubyenzymedr daniel nagasedr janestop the shots
