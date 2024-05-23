BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scott Ritter joins on - Putin's Nuclear Warning to NATO, Ukraine in Retreat and more - Danny Haiphong, May 22, 2024
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
245 views • 11 months ago

I'm sharing this video from 'Danny Haiphong' on YouTube. From late last night, posting this morning. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pi1FszprzSE&ab_channel=DannyHaiphong Former UN Weapons Inspector and US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter (https://scottritter.com/) returns to discuss what Russia's tactical nuclear drills mean for the intensifying conflict with NATO, Ukraine's immense troubles on the battlefield, and the mounting crisis Israel is facing in Gaza, regionally, and globally.

SAVE THE DATE AND HIT NOTIFICATION BELL FOR MAY 23RD STREAM WITH LOWKEY AT 7PM EASTERN! LINK:

 • PIERS MORGAN AND BRITISH MEDIA EXPOSE...

SUPPORT THE CHANNEL ON PATREON

 / dannyhaiphong

Support the channel in other ways:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...

Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com

Cashapp: $Dhaiphong

Venmo: @dannyH2020

Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho

Follow me on Telegram and find all of my work here: https://linktr.ee/haiphongpress

THEME SONG CREDIT:

Track: Flexy — Land of Fire [Audio Library Release]

Music provided by Audio Library Plus

Watch: Flexy — Land of Fire |

 • Flexy — Land of Fire | Free Backgroun...

Free Download / Stream: https://alplus.io/flexy

#russia #ukraine #putin #israel

Keywords
iranrussiaisraelukrainesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bankukrainiansmorussian palestine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy