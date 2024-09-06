DID YOU KNOW THAT 2,700 TONS OF MUNITIONS ₪ WERE DROPPED ON DRESDEN ON ASH WEDNESDAY❓

TWO THOUSAND, SEVEN HUNDRED TONS OF MUNITIONS DROPPED ON A CITY OF PRIMARILY WOMEN AND CHILDREN...ON ASH WEDNESDAY





That was orchestrated, as admitted to by Rabbi Shmuley 'Butt Plug' Boteach, by Winston Churchill, the arch war criminal and fat scumbag





The jumping around technique doesn't work with a fair moderator, and Piers does a creditable job here...but then again, anyone with a brain can read this room





Not quite so easy to smooth over White genocide...oh, and by the way, thus far, 70,000 tons of munitions have been dropped on Gaza - that doesn't seem to impress da Shmoo, TBH





This was originally titled: "I Am NOT A Holocaust Denier” SHOWDOWN! Rabbi Shmuley vs Candace Owens", but that's really a bait and switch; this is carefully-managed narrative staging that actually went waaaaaaay off the rails; for Candace to say that she believes in the myth of the six million, simply means that SHE HAS NOT DONE HER HOMEWORK





Two words, Candace: WOODEN DOORS 🚪





Regular viewers of Piers Morgan Uncensored will understand the gravity of the following debate without explanation. To the unseasoned, Rabbi Shmuley and Candace Owens have maintained a bitter feud over at least two years, having accused each other of everything from hypocrisy to lying to outright bigotry. Shmuley heavily criticised Owens for her embrace of Kanye West after his antisemitic tirades. Owens has hit back, claiming that Shmuley has harassed her publicly, blackmailed her and twisted her statements to present her as a hater of Jewish people.





Their personal grudges aside, the two firebrands are passionate voices for their own communities, something that Piers is eager to tap into. So finally, after years of vitriol, Piers Morgan is joined on Uncensored by both Owens and Shmuley for the first time. Their opening statements set the tone for the discussion, and no one should be surprised that they were confrontational.





The two combatants by and large debate the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and nail each other to the wall on what they have and haven’t said.





Editor’s note: Rabbi Shmuley has asked us to make clear that he was unaware Candace Owens would have access to a laptop during the debate. This detail was not discussed with either party beforehand.





00:00 - Teaser

01:00 - Introduction

02:42 - Rabbi Shmuley calls Candace Owens an ‘American Tragedy’

07:45 - Candace rebukes Rabbi Shmuley’s claims, branding him ‘unhinged’

11:30 - Piers asks Rabbi Shmuley: "Where are we now with this war?"

15:16 - Rabbi Shmuley says Candace accused him of killing Michael Jackson

18:45 - “What you are doing right now is evil”

24:44 - “Israel is saving the Middle East from Hamas and Islamic Radicalism”

25:50 - “Is it fair to call what’s happening in Gaza a holocaust?"

26:32 - “A radical fringe has taken control of Israel”

35:54 - Rabbi Shmuley attacks Candace over Brigitte Macron conspiracy

37:55 - 'Why do so people in the Jewish community believe you are antisemitic?'

45:00 - 'Supporting' Adolf Hitler and difference between nationalism and globalism

47:00 - Piers asks Candace “are you a holocaust denier?”

52:34 - "Candace, do you condemn Catholic pedophilia?"

59:00 - Candace says something nice about Rabbi Shmuley

59:50 - Rabbi Shmuley says something nice about Candace





Subscribe to stay up-to-date on all Uncensored content.





Follow Piers Morgan Uncensored on:

X: https://x.com/PiersUncensored

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piersmorganuncensored/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/piersmorganuncensored

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@piersmorganuncensored





Follow Piers Morgan on:

X: https://x.com/piersmorgan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/piersmorgan





#israel #gaza #piersmorgan #debate #candaceowens #rabbishmuley





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzogU1RncbU