VENGEANCE of the TEMPLE, Part 1, PAYBACK TIME of the LAST DAYS APPROACHING
End the global reset
65 followers
82 views • 11 months ago

The move of the last days with the Zion people is upon us. And the establishment of the kingdom is getting ever so close. The worst world conditions get the closer we are to the establishment of the kingdom in the last days. in order for the places of safety to be established the Bible is proclaiming that vengeance must occur to make it all possible. this video will explain how this works.

for questions or comments you can go to my email at [email protected]

this is also explained on the warning website with the following link at an article called redeem with Justice
larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
bibletruthkingdomlast dayszionvengeancepayback time
