Poll: Trump Leads Biden In All Seven Swing States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new Morning Consult poll reveals that former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in all seven swing states with just ten months before the general election. One America's Daniel Baldwin with more.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html