They're thinking about bringing the building down.

Medic Kevin McPadden rushed to the World Trade Center to help save lives on 9/11 only to be left in shock





This video keeps getting removed from social media.





Join us: https://t.me/secret_history2





Join Aussie Flyers:





Website -

https://aussieflyers.com/





Telegram - https://t.me/aussieflyers





Gab - https://gab.com/AussieFlyers





Facebook -

https://www.facebook.com/RoobsAussieFlyers





Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/aussie-flyers/





Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aussieflyers





Odysee -

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0





Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs





YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@AussieFlyers572





Subscribe to our magazine -

https://aussieflyers.com/aussie-flyer-magazine





Aussie Flyers Mailer -

https://aussieflyers.com/mailer





Email - [email protected]









All rights reserved.