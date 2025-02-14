Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (8–14 February 2025)

From 8 to 14 February, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 14 group strikes with high-precision weapons and strike unmanned aerial vehicles to hit gas and power infrastructure that support the work of the Ukrainian defence industry, as well as the facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry.

In addition, strikes were delivered at AFU ammunition and POL depots, infrastructure of military airfields, assembly workshops, UAV storage facilities and training sites for drone pilots, as well as temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

▫️ During the week, the Sever Group of Forces continued to rout AFU units in Kursk region.

Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and artillery fire hit manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, four mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, one air assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades.

In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on AFU units of one motorised infantry brigade, one air assault brigade of the AFU, one National Guard brigade, and two territorial defence brigades.

During the week, more than 2,590 troops, 18 tanks, and 110 armoured fighting vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces. In total, 147 motor vehicles, 39 field artillery guns, and four ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️ The Zapad Group's units improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one airborne brigade, one mountain assault brigade, and one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades.

The enemy sustained losses of more than 1,480 troops, seven tanks, 25 armoured fighting vehicles, including 11 foreign-made ones. Moreover, 23 motor vehicles, 35 field artillery guns, 10 electronic warfare stations, and 21 ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️ The Yug Group's units improved the tactical situation and liberated Orekhovo-Vasilevka and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Group's units inflicted fire damage on five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, and one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades.

In this direction, the AFU has lost up to 1,325 troops, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, and 17 field artillery guns, including five Western-made guns. Three field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr Group's units continued their advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Yasenovoye, Vodyanoye Vtoroye and Zelenoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at units of six mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one airmobile brigade, one marine brigade, two National Guard brigades, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 3,730 troops, three tanks, including a German-made Leopard tank, and 26 armoured fighting vehicles. Thirty-six motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns were neutralised, including seven Western-made guns.

▫️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. They inflicted fire damage on one tank brigade, five mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades.

The enemy has lost more than 1,005 troops, three tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, 26 motor vehicles, and 33 field artillery guns, including 12 NATO-made guns. Two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️ The Dnepr Group's units inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 440 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, and 10 field artillery guns. Eight electronic warfare stations and 13 ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️ Over the past week, air defence systems have shot down one JDAM and 28 HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 11 French-made Hammer aerial bombs, one Uragan MLRS projectile, as well as 725 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ Over the past week, 24 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 43,342 unmanned aerial vehicles, 594 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,450 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,517 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,721 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,674 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.