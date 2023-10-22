Pascal Najadi Calls on Swiss Authorities to Arrest the People Behind the COVID Bioweaon Injection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 19, 2023) A new must watch mini-documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake”. It’s staring retired Swiss business banker Pascal Najadi and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger who used to work with the WHO on International Health Regulation (IHR) and public health emergency management between 2009 and 2013.
Article at Gateway Pundit: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/cutting-head-snake-swiss-banker-pascal-najadi-calls/
Pascal Najadi on X: https://twitter.com/Najadi4Justice/status/1715102503455404318