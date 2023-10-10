356) Electrocuting illusions and tired words (w/ subtitles)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Psinergy channel : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f October 8, 2023 | 18:56'' | Sun coffee : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.D41EBD30-DD7F-485E-B586-B1B86D3DC21B:9
See also :
354) What really is being covered up (w/ subtitles) : https://www.brighteon.com/9a7623f3-500b-4acf-8ce3-151c6cdbff46
Referencies:
October 6, 2023 | Space: The New Frontier For The Central Control Grid : https://www.coreysdigs.com/technology/space-the-new-frontier-for-the-central-control-grid/
M Band (NATO) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M_band_(NATO)
WBAN : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
IEEE 802.15.6 standard is the latest international standard for Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15.6
IEEE 802.15 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.15
MAC adresses : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity/videos?search=MAC
LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Deceased persons emit MAC addresses : https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/Deceased-persons-emit-MAC-addresses:2
Papers :
DNA Conformational Switches as Sensitive Electronic Sensors of Analytes : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/ja012618u | PDF : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/epdf/10.1021/ja012618u
Immobilized DNA Switches as Electronic Sensors for Picomolar Detection of Plasma Proteins : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ja8011066
Application of the SwitchSense Technique for the Study of Small Molecules’ (Ethidium Bromide and Selected Sulfonamide Derivatives) Affinity to DNA in Real Time : https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jpcb.2c03138
More:
48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why' : https://www.brighteon.com/5620ef67-849a-468a-937a-f66f7edee975
317) WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport : https://www.brighteon.com/b239161a-5df3-46e0-af96-60a7ed706d35
350) Why radiation matters: the bio-electric body : https://www.brighteon.com/aa426889-5a10-45aa-9b76-adad78099085
Antarctic EMF & Scalar Instalations -- how it's done! https://www.brighteon.com/5664ed37-d6eb-45fc-8f51-4b77a4ac5bc0
Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua