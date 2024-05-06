(MIRRORED VIDEO) Fake Mass Stabbing at the Westfield Bondi Mall in Sydney Australia





Original Video https://odysee.com/@Lateralus1:1/bondi-mine-final-fake-stabbing-april-13-2024:4

Here folks is Australia’s blatant, HOAX mass stabbings in fake Jew, Frank Lowy Westfield Bondi Junction Mall - (Frank Lowy = one of the many fake Jews who helped orchestrate 9/11). An easy Psychological Operation when you own and run the stage in which the performance takes place.

There have been multiple FAKE “stabbings” across the country in Sydney NSW, Coffs Harbour NSW(?), Perth WA and Melbourne VIC over the last 3 weeks. All these complete Orwellian scenarios of total control by an evil regime of GOD haters who are rolling out their New World Order Red ( Edomite) Carpet across our country at an incredible speed which will enslave the entire population which is calling for their imprisonment.

Currently Australia is outlawing knife carrying via draconian new laws, The Digital ID Bill 2024 has just passed the Senate. Australia’s Macquarie bank to go fully cashless in push to become “completely digital” from May 20, 2024.

We can’t say JESUS didn’t warn us that our enemies would be that of our own house.





KJV

MICAH 7:6 6

6 For the son dishonoureth the father, the daughter riseth up against her mother, the daughter in law against her mother in law; a man's enemies are the men of his own house.





KJV

MATTHEW 10:36

36 And a man's foes shall be they of his own household.





KJV

MATTHEW 10:16

16 Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves.





KJV

MATTHEW 24:4

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

https://www.digitalidentity.gov.au/legislation

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/money/2024/05/australia-s-macquarie-bank-to-go-fully-cashless-in-push-to-become-completely-digital.html





The Below links are from the original video. (We however do not agree with Lateralus1 Jungian Quote )

"Fake Mass Stabbing at the Westfield Bondi Mall in Sydney Australia.

"Sydney Strong" - Another Hoax sponsored by the Strong Cities Network.

Performed on April 13, 2024.

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/112265690714534526

Fake Stabbing of Mar Mari Emmanuel, Christian Bishop of the Assyrian Church in Sydney, Australia.

Performed on April 15, 2024. Another Sydney Strong Hoax.

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/112289322446020354





https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5MKUN7OUKKBG

The Strong Cities Network Timeline:

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/109633577023413356

The Strong Cities Initiative Network:

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/110257618793583414

Jews & Gun Control:

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/109720119076791025

My group Fake Mass Shootings and Hoaxes:"

https://gab.com/groups/66505











