Watters: Clown World Gives Free Sex Change Operations To Illegals
Watters: Clown World Gives Free Sex Change Operations To Illegals


Jesse Watters: All Juan wanted when he came here was to become Juanita. It's the American dream come true."


Emily Wilson: "this is just absolute clown world."

human traffickingjesse wattersborder crisisgavin newsomillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

