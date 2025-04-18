💥🇺🇦 Recycling Ukrainian equipment in the Sumy Region.

Via: @rusich_army

Adding, from yesterday, April 17th:

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine is not realistic "at this stage."

“We had an attempt at a limited ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side. Under these circumstances, it is simply unrealistic to talk about a ceasefire at this point,” he told reporters.

The adoption of a UN Security Council resolution supporting a potential ceasefire in Ukraine will depend on the terms of the truce, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said.