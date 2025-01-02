Shocking New Orleans Truck Attack: Full Uncensored Report | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Shamsud-Din Jabbar
NEW ORLEANS TERROR TRUCK DRIVER IDENTIFIED: Shamsud-Din Jabbar
In a horrifying turn of events on New Year's Day 2025, New Orleans was rocked by a terrorist attack that has left the city in mourning. A man drove a pickup truck into a crowd on the iconic Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 and injuring over 30. The assailant then exited the vehicle to open fire before being neutralized by police. This Maverick News broadcast dives deep into the incident, exploring the details of the attack, the response from law enforcement, and the implications for national security. We ask the tough questions: How did this happen? What was the motive? And what can be done to prevent future tragedies? Join us for an unfiltered look at one of the darkest days in New Orleans' history.
