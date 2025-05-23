Can God Really Cleanse Me? | Devotional for Young Men & Women

Are you tired of stumbling and ready for a real spiritual cleanse? In this episode of The Path to Purity, Pastor Roderick Webster walks verse-by-verse through Psalm 119:9-16—showing the simple but powerful steps to stop, evaluate your life, and let God’s Word make you clean.



⏱️ Quick Navigation

Timestamp Segment

00:00 Welcome & why this matters today

00:18 The Cleansing Stream—forgiveness through Christ’s blood

01:03 Q: “How can a young person cleanse their way?”

02:45 Step 1 — STOP & consider your ways (Haggai 1:7)

04:37 Step 2 — MOVE in the right direction—apply God’s remedy

06:45 Step 3 — Hide the Word in your heart (Psalm 119:11)

08:21 Prayer, invitation to return, and challenge to share



Key Verse:

“How can a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed according to Your word.”—Psalm 119:9



