Can God Really Cleanse Me? | Devotional for Young Men & Women
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
Are you tired of stumbling and ready for a real spiritual cleanse? In this episode of The Path to Purity, Pastor Roderick Webster walks verse-by-verse through Psalm 119:9-16—showing the simple but powerful steps to stop, evaluate your life, and let God’s Word make you clean.

⏱️ Quick Navigation
Timestamp    Segment
00:00     Welcome & why this matters today
00:18     The Cleansing Stream—forgiveness through Christ’s blood
01:03     Q: “How can a young person cleanse their way?”
02:45     Step 1 — STOP & consider your ways (Haggai 1:7)
04:37     Step 2 — MOVE in the right direction—apply God’s remedy
06:45     Step 3 — Hide the Word in your heart (Psalm 119:11)
08:21    Prayer, invitation to return, and challenge to share

    Key Verse:
    “How can a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed according to Your word.”—Psalm 119:9

Keywords
overcoming sinchristian motivationroderick websterchristian encouragementpsalm 119 9how can a young man cleanse his wayyoung men puritypath to puritydevotional journeyspiritual cleansebible study for youthcleanse me lordhaggai 1 7hide gods wordstaying pure
